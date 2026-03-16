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As billionaires quietly distance themselves from Bill Gates’s Giving Pledge, newly released federal documents show that Jeffrey Epstein anticipated exactly this scenario more than a decade ago—warning that a scandal involving Gates could cause signatories to feel “no longer obligated to fulfill their pledge.”

The philanthropic initiative, launched by Gates and Warren Buffett in 2010, asked the world’s wealthiest individuals to publicly commit to giving away the majority of their fortunes. More than a hundred billionaires eventually signed.

A recent New York Post report described donors stepping away from what critics have begun calling a “scandal-scarred” institution, with venture capitalist Peter Thiel dismissing the initiative as an “Epstein-adjacent, fake Boomer club.”

The remark might sound like Silicon Valley provocation.

But newly released federal records suggest the relationship between Jeffrey Epstein and the ecosystem surrounding the Giving Pledge was more concrete than critics once realized.

Not as rumor. As a documented business proposal.

For Those Who May Not Realize the Scale of What Is Happening Here

The Giving Pledge was founded by Bill Gates, Warren Buffett, and Melinda French Gates in 2010. As of 2025–2026, it represents approximately 256 billionaire signatories (who, to their credit, don’t want to be known as “The Epstein Class”) across 30 countries, with a combined wealth estimated at $600 billion.

That is not a charity. That is a private government.

When the wealthiest humans on earth pool their legacy wealth under a single coordinated pledge — one whose founder maintained a years-long, documented financial relationship with a convicted sex trafficker who doubled as an intelligence-adjacent fixer — that is not a peripheral scandal. That is a question about who actually governs the world’s most consequential institutions in medicine, agriculture, education, and population policy.

The billionaires leaving are not the story. The architecture they are leaving — and what it was built to do — is.

For readers new to this investigation, Parts 1 and 2 of the Epstein Files Series lay out the foundational architecture in detail: Part 1: The JPMorgan–Gates–Epstein Pipeline and Part 2: Inside Project Molecule.

Internal emails and memoranda released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA) show Epstein actively designing a financial vehicle intended to capture the enormous philanthropic capital associated with the Giving Pledge.

The structure he envisioned would allow billionaire donors to route funds anonymously and tax-efficiently, while leveraging Bill Gates’s reputation as the public face of global philanthropy.

In other words: the Giving Pledge created the commitments.

Epstein wanted to build the mechanism.

“They Have No Real Clue How to Give It Away”

One of the clearest descriptions of Epstein’s thinking appears in an email he sent to JPMorgan on February 17, 2011.

“They all have a tax advisor, but have no real clue on how to give it away.”

— Jeffrey Epstein to Juliet Pullis, JPMorgan

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At the time, the Giving Pledge had already secured public commitments from some of the wealthiest individuals on earth, representing tens of billions of dollars in future donations.

Epstein saw an opportunity.

His proposal was to establish a donor-advised fund (DAF) — managed through JPMorgan and associated with Gates’s philanthropic brand — that could serve as the infrastructure through which those funds would move.

The idea was pitched directly to Gates.

“This is what we are thinking of doing that is GOOD FOR YOU and us…

You can save taxes. A DAF with you is the pinnacle of their giving lives.

The leverage is as great as increasing govt spending.”

— Jeffrey Epstein to Bill Gates

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That final line reveals how Epstein viewed philanthropy.

Not primarily as charity.

But as a lever of influence comparable to government spending — without democratic oversight.

The Appeal of Anonymous Giving

Epstein’s proposed structure revolved around anonymity.

In July 2011 he wrote to Boris Nikolic, a close scientific adviser to Gates, describing feedback he had received from potential donors.

“I hadn’t realized that donors could help Bill with his vaccine program and by using the DAF it would remain anonymous…

most people who had declined the public Giving Pledge still wanted to give — but prefer to stay anonymous.”

— Epstein to Nikolic

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The Giving Pledge itself was designed as a public commitment — a reputational signal that the world’s richest individuals intended to give away most of their wealth.

Epstein’s vehicle would have done the opposite: channeling large philanthropic contributions without public attribution.

Private Doubts Among Donors

Documents from 2013 also show Epstein circulating private feedback from wealthy donors who were skeptical of the Giving Pledge itself.

Some signatories privately viewed the initiative less as a binding commitment than as a reputational exercise.

“Many feel that they somewhat are used as PR examples of Bill’s success in convincing them re philanthropy.”

— Donor feedback circulated by Epstein

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More than a decade later, Thiel’s remark that the initiative resembles an “Epstein-adjacent” club reflects a criticism that had already surfaced quietly among participants years earlier.

Philanthropy as Leverage

Perhaps the most revealing passage in the files concerns Epstein’s assessment of how reputational pressure could affect the entire philanthropic ecosystem.

In July 2013 he wrote about what might happen if Gates’s reputation were damaged.

“The damage done to the pledge program alone would result in billions of dollars of money no longer being used for social good.”

— Jeffrey Epstein

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The comment reads less like concern than calculation.

For Epstein, the Giving Pledge represented something larger than philanthropy: a network of reputation, influence, and capital whose stability depended heavily on the credibility of the figures at its center.

Why the Story Matters Now

The Giving Pledge still exists, but its future is uncertain.

The Gates Foundation has already announced it will close in 2045, and public scrutiny of philanthropic mega-foundations has intensified in recent years.

Meanwhile, the EFTA document release is providing historians and journalists with a far clearer picture of how Epstein attempted to position himself inside elite financial and philanthropic networks.

Whether his proposed structures were ever implemented remains unclear.

What the documents do show is that Epstein was not merely orbiting the philanthropic world.

He was actively trying to engineer it.

Read the full Epstein Files Series here.

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