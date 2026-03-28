In 2013, the world’s wealthiest man flew to a convicted sex trafficker’s estate on his private plane. The federal documents show what surrounded that visit — and what was signed five months later.

Let’s be precise about who Jeffrey Epstein was in March 2013.

He was not a controversial figure with a complicated past. He was not a wealthy man under a cloud of suspicion.

He was a convicted sex offender who had pleaded guilty in 2008 to soliciting a minor for prostitution — a charge whose language tells you everything about who the system was protecting. The girl was a victim. The legal system called her a prostitute.

That charge was also one of the most lenient resolutions of a federal child sex trafficking investigation in American legal history. Federal prosecutors had identified 36 victims — 34 confirmed minors. They had a 53-page indictment ready. None of it was ever filed. (EFTA01051095) Instead, Epstein served thirteen months in a Palm Beach County jail, during which he was permitted to leave six days a week. He registered as a sex offender. He remained under federal supervision.

And while all of that was on the public record — while more than thirty of his victims were still fighting in federal court for the right to be heard — the world’s wealthiest man flew to his house.

He was also, at this exact moment, the subject of an active federal civil rights case in which more than thirty women — most of them minors at the time of their abuse — were fighting in federal court for the right to be recognized as his victims. Those women had not been told the deal existed when it was made. The case was ongoing. The documents were sealed. The women were still waiting.

Not to a conference. Not to a foundation meeting. Not to a neutral venue.

To his house.

This is the story of that trip — documented by five independent sources — and everything the federal archive shows about what surrounded it.

Every document cited below is public. Every Bates number is retrievable at justice.gov/epstein.

The Man the World Was Still Choosing to Visit

By 2013, Epstein’s criminal history was not obscure. The Palm Beach Post had covered it. Court filings were available. He had registered as a sex offender. He was required by law to notify neighbors of his status. His victims’ lawsuit against the federal government was a matter of public record.

And yet the visits continued. Not from people who didn’t know. From people whose staffs coordinated with Epstein’s staff, whose security teams managed the logistics, whose executive administrators arranged the details.

The question this investigation asks is not whether the visits happened. They are documented beyond dispute. The question is what those visits looked like from the inside — and what they were connected to.

The Scheduling Note That Precedes Everything

Before March 2013, there is December 2010.

On November 28, 2010 — two years after Epstein’s conviction, two years after his sex offender registration — Epstein’s household assistant Lesley Groff received a scheduling note from her employer:

“6th now.. girls should be from 5-7 gates from 7-”

She replied: “ok, great. thanks”

📄 EFTA_R1_01477257

Lesley Groff would later be indicted and convicted on federal sex trafficking conspiracy charges. She was not an administrative bystander. She was a participant — convicted as such by a federal jury.

The document does not tell us what happened during the 5-7 block on December 6, 2010. It tells us how the evening was described, in writing, by the people organizing it: two hours described as “girls,” followed by Gates arriving at 7.

This is the operational context into which Gates was stepping. Not in 2019, when none of this was public. In 2010. Two years after the conviction. Two years after registration. While the victims’ lawsuit was active in federal court.

March 2013: The Visit

Three years later, the logistics had become more elaborate — because the relationship had deepened.

On February 26, 2013, Lesley Groff circulated scheduling details to Epstein’s pilot and house staff for a trip beginning the following Wednesday. By this point, Gates’s team and Epstein’s team had built a coordinated logistics operation: five people across two staffs managing schedules, helicopter transfers, and ground transportation.

Wednesday, February 27: A Gates Foundation contact emailed Boris Nikolic — Gates’s chief science and technology advisor at his private office bgC3 — to confirm that day’s arrangements. Gates would be at the Four Seasons Hotel, his own suite, from 2:00 to 3:30 PM. The email noted that Gates does not carry a cell phone. Reaching him required going through his personal security officer, Al, or Foundation contact Koren Bell. Epstein should call either when he arrived. “If any problem — tell him to call me.” 📄 EFTA_R1_00803718 / EFTA02145847

Earlier that Wednesday evening, Epstein had already messaged his Palm Beach house staff: “arriving 230 friday, palm beach, tell janusch, taking gates with me.” Not arranging travel for a guest. Taking him. 📄 EFTA00652820 That same evening — while simultaneously managing helicopter logistics and Palm Beach catering — Epstein wrote to Stanford neuroscientist Stephen Kosslyn:: “I have bill gates at the house tonight after 10… does Bob Kerry know bill, how well, would he like to come?” Soliciting additional guests for a late-evening Gates encounter at his home. In real time. From the same Gmail. 📄 EFTA_R1_00066616

Thursday, February 28: At 6:45 PM, Terje Rød-Larsen arrived at Epstein’s home for a confirmed appointment. Rød-Larsen was President of the International Peace Institute, former Norwegian Deputy Prime Minister, architect of the Oslo Accords. Nine days later, he would open a pipeline routing classified UN Security Council briefings, Taliban field assessments, and active peacekeeping flash reports to Epstein’s personal Gmail. He was at Epstein’s home the night before the Palm Beach flight. 📄 EFTA00394594

Friday, March 1: Lunch at Epstein’s home with Gates and Woody Allen at 1:00 PM. Then the flight.

On February 28, Groff emailed Epstein at 12:54 PM: "Will Gates be riding with you to the palm beach house?" At 3:16 PM she wrote to Epstein and pilot Larry Visoski: "Al Spallings, Bill Gates security man, called to let me know only Bill will be flying down on the plane with you...no security will be traveling with him. Bill plans to heli down to Teterboro tomorrow at around 11am." Gates flew to a convicted sex offender's private aircraft without his own security team. His assistant Matt O'Malley would bring luggage to the airport separately. Gates's executive administrator Yeon Cramer organized ground transportation in Palm Beach. That evening, Epstein's household staff coordinated a warm lunch for the flight — Gates's office had asked if one could be served. Two orders of chicken parmigiana from Scalinatella, sandwiches from Sant Ambroeus for any security Gates might bring. He brought none. The following morning, Gates arrived by helicopter from Manhattan to Teterboro and transferred to Epstein's aircraft for the two-and-a-half-hour flight south. At 11:38 AM, a single word from Gates's security specialist to Groff and the pilot: "Skeds up." Gates was airborne. 📄 EFTA_R1_01658042 | EFTA_R1_00067930 | EFTA00394558 | EFTA_R1_00803906 | EFTA00394192

That evening, Epstein wrote to celebrity publicist Peggy Siegal: “Im in palm beach, with bill gates at the house.” 📄 EFTA00955261

The following morning, Siegal replied from the Dominican Republic — where she was at a midnight party with Lord and Lady Astor, the Duke of Marlborough, and Wilbur Ross. In the middle of her social dispatch, she landed on this:

“Very exciting about Bill Gates. Where is Melinda?” 📄 EFTA_R1_00331580

Siegal was not asking out of idle curiosity. Two days earlier, she had been asked to deliver Anne Hathaway and her husband to Epstein’s home at 10:30 PM to meet Gates. Her response to that request: “Why am I asking her to come at 10:30pm with her husband to your home to meet Bill Gates?” 📄 EFTA_R1_01658692

She understood what kind of evenings happened at that address. The same message mentioned a contact who handled Ann Hathaway — the same person Siegal had been asked two days earlier to bring to Epstein's home at 10:30 PM to meet Gates. She was asking where Gates's wife was.

What Was Being Built Simultaneously

Here is what makes the Palm Beach visit significant beyond its social dimensions.

While Gates was flying to West Palm Beach on Epstein’s plane, Epstein was operating a parallel set of functions through the same Gmail account. He was not simply a social fixer. He was, at this exact moment in early 2013:

Coordinating a curated guest list for a Gates gathering that included the CIA Director, the UN Secretary-General, and the Prime Minister of Qatar. 📄 EFTA00668377

Positioning Rød-Larsen — who had just been at his home the night before the Palm Beach flight — to provide Pakistan and Nigeria intelligence to Gates’s science advisor. 📄 EFTA00955128

Brokering a meeting between Gates and Roman Abramovich, with specific conditions Abramovich had set. Managing the private financial architecture behind a Bloomberg $100 million Gates Foundation commitment. Routing access requests from European intellectuals who wanted an introduction to Gates.

All of this through jeevacation@gmail.com. The personal Gmail of a registered sex offender whose conviction was two years old and whose victims were still fighting in federal court to be heard.

Four days after the Palm Beach trip, Epstein wrote to Nikolic with a debrief. His summary of Gates: “Bill was fun.” What followed was a ten-point operational memo assigning Rød-Larsen as the Pakistan and Nigeria intelligence resource and proposing reforms to restructure billions in philanthropic giving. 📄 EFTA00955128

Eight days after the Palm Beach flight, the UN intelligence pipeline opened.

June 2013: What the Social Register Looked Like

By June 2013, the relationship’s social register had documented a further moment.

On June 8, Nikolic wrote to Gates from Paris, subject line marked “Importance: High”:

“Have you ever been in legendary Crazy Horse in Paris? It is one of those erotic upscale elegant shows — it is fun if you have never been… Most likely we can go after back stage and meet some artists as Jeffrey dated few of them.”

Gates’s reply: “I will be too tired to do this and wouldn’t want to take the risk. I would have done it when I was younger but I will have to skip it this time!”

📄 EFTA_R1_00063270 / EFTA_R1_00063269

Gates’s science advisor — operating through Epstein’s network — was proposing backstage access to performers Epstein had dated. Gates declined. His reply acknowledged the nature of the invitation without ambiguity: “I would have done it when I was younger.”

Four days later, the Gates Foundation processed a five-million-dollar commitment to the International Peace Institute — whose president had been at Epstein’s home the night before the Palm Beach flight.

The same month, Epstein invited Gates to Little St. James — the private Caribbean island that federal prosecutors would later establish as the primary site of Epstein’s trafficking operation. The proposed guest list included JPMorgan CEO Jes Staley and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers. Nikolic confirmed he would check Gates’s availability. 📄 EFTA01786116

Gates’s February 2026 statement: “I never went to the island.” The document establishes the invitation was extended and that his own advisor was asked to confirm his availability. It does not establish he traveled there.

July 4, 2013: The Leverage Inventory

Thirty-five days before a legal agreement was signed between Epstein and Gates, Epstein compiled what the federal record identifies as a leverage inventory.

Written in Boris Nikolic’s voice — Nikolic was Gates’s own science advisor — the document assessed Gates’s personal and professional vulnerabilities. It named two women. It characterized one of Gates’s relationships as putting him at risk of going “from richest man to biggest hypocrite.” It assessed what would happen to his philanthropic pledges — the billions committed publicly through the Giving Pledge — if the underlying personal conduct became public.

📄 EFTA00965773

In February 2026, Gates confirmed this inventory’s core was accurate. In a private town hall at his own Foundation, recorded and reported by the Wall Street Journal, Gates told staff that Epstein had known about his two extramarital affairs for years — and that the information had come through Boris Nikolic.

Gates’s science advisor was the source of the personal intelligence that Epstein was holding as leverage thirty-five days before Gates signed a legal agreement with him.

August 8, 2013: The Agreement

On August 8, 2013 — five months after the Palm Beach flight, thirty-five days after the leverage inventory, while Epstein’s victims were still fighting in federal court for the right to be heard — Gates signed a six-page legal agreement at the bgC3 offices in Kirkland, Washington.

The agreement gave Epstein three things:

Self-determined access: Epstein could receive, at his own discretion, any confidential information belonging to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — personnel records, financial records, grant proposals, strategic plans, donor information. The scope was not defined by Gates. It was defined by Epstein.

Full indemnification: The agreement indemnified Epstein’s two Virgin Islands entities — Southern Trust Company and Financial Trust Company — for all past and future claims arising from his work. Every lawsuit, every legal exposure, every claim: absorbed.

Survival clause: The agreement’s terms survived Epstein’s death and bound Gates’s estate.

📄 EFTA01106142

To be precise about who was signing this agreement and when: Gates signed it five years after Epstein’s criminal conviction. Five years after sex offender registration. While Epstein’s victims — women who had been minors when he abused them — were still engaged in active litigation. The agreement was not a mistake made before Epstein’s crimes were known. It was made with full knowledge of his conviction, his registration, and the ongoing legal proceedings.

The agreement’s terms are not the terms of a philanthropic advisory relationship. Self-determined access scope. Full indemnification of offshore holding companies. An estate-binding survival clause. These are the terms of a relationship between parties with unequal leverage, one of whom needed documentation.

September 20, 2013: The Dinner Table

Six weeks after the legal agreement was signed, Epstein’s house scheduling system recorded:

“7:30 BILL & Melinda GATES to arrive the house.”

📄 EFTA_R1_00763758

The guest list that evening: Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, Terje Rød-Larsen — subsequently the subject of a Norwegian criminal corruption investigation for payments received from Epstein — and Thorbjørn Jagland, Secretary-General of the Council of Europe and Chairman of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, subsequently charged with corruption.

Gates did not come alone. Melinda was there. The dinner was a social event, coordinated through the same operational infrastructure that had managed the Palm Beach flight, the intelligence pipeline, and the legal agreement.

Six weeks after the agreement was signed. The same Rød-Larsen whose intelligence pipeline had opened eight days after the Palm Beach flight. The Nobel Committee chairman at the same table.

The Question Siegal Asked

“Where is Melinda?”

It is the most revealing question in the entire document sequence — not because of what it accuses, but because of what it assumes.

Peggy Siegal had been working in New York’s social and entertainment world for decades. She knew the venues. She knew the events. She knew what Epstein’s home was and what happened there. Two days before she asked that question, she had been asked to bring Anne Hathaway to that home at 10:30 PM for a Gates introduction — and she had questioned the request out loud.

When she heard Gates was at Epstein’s Palm Beach house, her first question was not “What are they discussing?” or “How exciting for the philanthropy.” It was where his wife was.

That question, from someone who understood the landscape, is as precise a characterization of the Palm Beach visit as anything else in the federal record.

What Gates Said in February 2026

In a private town hall at the Gates Foundation — recorded and reported by the Wall Street Journal — Gates told his own staff:

He had found Epstein’s approach to philanthropy interesting. Their relationship was “quite stupid.” It was “definitely the opposite of the values of the Foundation.” Epstein had known about his personal relationships — two extramarital affairs. The information had come through Boris Nikolic. Their work is “very reputational sensitive.”

What he did not address: the December 2010 scheduling note. The four-day February-March 2013 sequence coordinated through his own security specialist. The Palm Beach flight. The “Bill was fun” debrief and the intelligence pipeline it opened. The leverage inventory compiled thirty-five days before the legal agreement. The agreement’s indemnification of Epstein’s offshore holding companies. The survival clause binding his estate.

The Sequence

December 6, 2010 — Two years after conviction. “girls from 5-7, gates from 7.” Scheduler later convicted of federal sex trafficking conspiracy.

February 27, 2013 — Gates at the Four Seasons, confirmed through his own Foundation staff. Late-evening appointment at Epstein’s home.

February 28, 2013 — Rød-Larsen at Epstein’s home, 6:45 PM. Night before the Palm Beach flight.

March 1, 2013 — Lunch: Gates and Woody Allen at Epstein’s home. Palm Beach flight. Five people across two staffs coordinated it. Gates’s security specialist: “Skeds up.” That evening: “Im in palm beach, with bill gates at the house.”Next morning: “Where is Melinda?”

March 5, 2013 — “Bill was fun.” Rød-Larsen assigned as Pakistan and Nigeria intelligence resource.

March 9, 2013 — UN intelligence pipeline opens.

June 8, 2013 — Crazy Horse invitation. “I would have done it when I was younger.”

June 2013 — Island invitation extended. Nikolic asked to confirm Gates’s availability.

July 4, 2013 — Leverage inventory. Two affairs named. “From richest man to biggest hypocrite.”

August 8, 2013 — Legal agreement signed. Self-determined Foundation access. Virgin Islands indemnification. Estate-binding survival clause. Epstein’s victims still in court.

September 20, 2013 — Bill and Melinda Gates at Epstein’s dinner table with two men later charged with corruption.

February 2026 — Gates confirms, in front of his own Foundation staff, that Epstein held accurate personal intelligence about his life for years.

What This Is Not

This investigation does not establish that Gates participated in or knew about Epstein’s trafficking operation. It does not claim the legal agreement was produced by the leverage inventory. It does not allege criminal conduct by Gates.

What it establishes is documented, specific, and sourced to the federal archive:

A registered sex offender — whose victims were actively fighting in federal court while these events were occurring — was receiving visits from the world’s wealthiest man, coordinated through both men’s professional staffs, producing a signed legal agreement with terms that are not those of a philanthropic advisory relationship, five months after a flight whose scheduling note divided the evening into two blocks and described the first one as “girls.”

The question of what that means is not one this investigation answers. It is one the documents raise.

They are public. They are numbered. They are at justice.gov/epstein.

This investigation is part of the Epstein Files series. All documents publicly available at justice.gov/epstein.

Primary EFTA references: EFTA_R1_01477257 | EFTA_R1_00803718 | EFTA02145847 | EFTA00394594 | EFTA00394150 | EFTA00394192 | EFTA_R1_00803810 | EFTA00955261 | EFTA_R1_01658692 | EFTA00668377 | EFTA_R1_00066616 | EFTA00955128 | EFTA_R1_00063270 | EFTA_R1_00063269 | EFTA01786116 | EFTA00965773 | EFTA01106142 | EFTA_R1_00763758

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