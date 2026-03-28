Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
gus gaster's avatar
gus gaster
9h

Did I miss the part about of who got Epstein a slap on the wrist over his child prostitution case? That would be Acosta who Trump appointed as Sec of Labor. Any one connecting dots here? What Deep State? 911? Covid?

Reply
Share
Jer's avatar
Jer
6h

It will be interesting to see if GATES OF HELL will remain on earth after God removes all the Nephlim.....Coming sooner than we think! If he remains, then he is more than likely 100% reptilian; which makes total sense that he is such a non-emphathetic (he IS pathetic) 'thing' which will be known worldwide! EXPOSURES COMING!

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sayer Ji · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture