Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3h

Over the last 125 years, big pharma has evolved into a death machine featuring deadly drugs and no cures for much of anything. If these remedies from the 1800s and earlier didn't work, they wouldn't be in "The Manual".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
peggy bean's avatar
peggy bean
1h

I love it that cannabis was prescribed for bronchitis!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sayer Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture