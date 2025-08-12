Sayer Ji's Substack

Rale
1h

In Europe, things are different. Wheat is not the enemy—certainly not rice, tomatoes, or potatoes. I truly believe the USA doesn’t understand how to cook food or the importance of using non-GMO, slow-dried ingredients for the final quality of the dish. It’s not the same as buying bread in Italy, where it’s made with sourdough, allowed to rest for 1–3 days, and certainly not loaded with Roundup and other chemicals. The food here tastes delicious. I avoid everything from the USA because it tastes like nothing and feels toxic.

I’m afraid Americans might kickstart another wave of food paranoia—like the keto craze, for example. People have been afraid of carbs for a couple of years, and only recently have they started to calm down.

Yes, ancient grains are better, but that’s just one part of it. How you bake it, and which wheat you use (American vs. Italian), makes a massive difference. Also, how you eat it—do you chew it properly? Do you eat peacefully, focusing on the food and family? Are you grateful for it?

In general, I think trying to understand what’s bad for you is a good direction, but I worry about more of these harmful diets and misinformation that keep appearing. Just go to places where people enjoy their food, take their time, know how to cook, buy directly from the source, from a real bakery. I would never buy bread from a supermarket unless the raw materials were truly good. Here in Europe, there are some, and I read the labels—more and more good products are appearing.

Oh, and I do feel heartburn when eating American wheat, but I feel perfectly fine when I eat Italian, slow-dried, bronze-cut, al dente pasta. You are centuries behind.

Avice
1h

Sorry, Dr. Ji, but I disagree that wheat is incompatible with human health. Freshly milled whole grains, including wheat are incredibly nutritious. According to Sue Becker’s book, whole grains contain nearly 90% of all the vitamins, minerals, protein, carbohydrates and fats that our bodies need. Wheat alone has 40 of the 44 nutrients considered essential to sustain human life (pg 22 of The Essential Home-Ground Flour Book by Sue Becker). Sue also has a great podcast called Sue’s Healthy Minutes. Baking from freshly milled grains and groats is delicious and nutritious. No bloating, no suspicious ingredients, just nutrient-dense yummy-ness. I highly recommend adding freshly milled baked goods to your nutrient dense diet.

