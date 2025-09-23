Read, comment and share the X thread dedicated to this article here: https://x.com/sayerjigmi/status/1970328177579823131

Independent reviews find influenza vaccines offer surprisingly limited protection. Cochrane meta-analyses report "no credible evidence" that vaccinating healthy adults or healthcare workers significantly reduces flu complications¹. In older adults, the "available evidence is of poor quality and provides no guidance" on vaccine effectiveness² -- even after 75 studies over 40 years. Recent real-world data are equally sobering: a 2024–2025 study of 53,000 Cleveland Clinic employees showed negative vaccine efficacy (higher flu risk among the vaccinated)³.

Bovine colostrum -- the first milk of cows -- emerges as a powerful flu fighter, outperforming vaccines in head-to-head trials. A landmark study found colostrum supplementation was at least 3× more effective than the flu shot at preventing influenza episodes⁴. High-risk heart patients on colostrum had zero hospitalizations, versus multiple hospitalizations (and even a fatality) in the vaccinated group⁵. A follow-up trial confirmed colostrum's superiority, especially when combined with a probiotic immunomodulator⁶.

Influenza vaccines carry underreported risks, including rare but serious adverse events. Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) -- a paralytic autoimmune disorder -- has long been linked to flu shots; in the U.S., flu vaccines account for more GBS reports than any other vaccine⁷. The 2009 Pandemrix H1N1 vaccine was withdrawn after health officials observed a spike in narcolepsy (a 25-fold increase in cases in one study) among vaccinated youths⁸. Flu shots can also trigger significant inflammatory responses: in pregnant women they caused measurable inflammation associated with higher risk of preeclampsia and preterm birth⁹, and in adults a flu jab induced arterial inflammation and oxidative stress lasting weeks¹⁰. Moreover, multi-dose flu vaccines still contain thimerosal (ethylmercury); laboratory research shows thimerosal is profoundly neurotoxic -- killing immune cells at just 1% of the concentrations used in vaccines¹¹ -- and accumulates in the brain¹².

Colostrum supports broad, natural immunity with an excellent safety profile. It boosts first-line defenses by enhancing IgA antibody production and balancing cytokine responses¹³, and even improves gut health (a key to overall immunity)¹⁴. Unlike strain-specific vaccines, colostrum's benefits adapt against many pathogens. Crucially, human studies report no serious adverse effects from colostrum supplementation¹⁵, making it a far safer prophylactic option for all ages.

Flu Vaccine Effectiveness Under Scrutiny

Public health agencies promote annual influenza vaccination as essential, yet the evidence for its effectiveness is surprisingly underwhelming. Cochrane Collaboration reviews -- often considered the gold standard in evidence-based medicine -- have repeatedly found little to no conclusive benefit in key target groups. In healthy adults, Cochrane's 2010 analysis noted influenza vaccines have only a "modest effect" on reducing symptoms and work absenteeism, with "no evidence that they affect complications, such as pneumonia, or transmission"¹⁶.

To put it plainly, there was no proof that flu shots reduce hospitalizations or spread of the virus in the community. For the elderly -- the very population most vulnerable to flu complications -- a Cochrane review concluded "the available evidence is of poor quality and provides no guidance regarding the safety, efficacy or effectiveness" of flu vaccination for those 65 and older². In children under 2, researchers found an equally "conspicuous absence" of reliable evidence that flu vaccines work¹⁷,¹⁸, even though vaccination is widely recommended for infants as young as six months. These findings directly contradict the confident "safe and effective" messaging often heard each flu season.

Real-world data bolster these concerns. In what might be a stunning reality check for vaccine proponents, the Cleveland Clinic recently studied its employees during the 2024–2025 flu season. Among over 53,000 staff -- with more than 82% vaccinated -- the vaccinated group actually fared worse. By season's end, the flu infection rate was higher in vaccinated employees, with researchers reporting a hazard ratio of 1.27 (meaning 27% higher risk) for the vaccinated vs. unvaccinated³.

This translated to a calculated vaccine effectiveness of –26.9% -- a negative efficacy indicating the shot was associated with more illness, not less. "We were unable to find that the influenza vaccine has been effective in preventing infection," the Cleveland team summarized, and vaccination was "associated with a higher risk of influenza" for those who got the shot¹⁹. While just a preprint, these findings echo an unsettling pattern observed before: during the 2009 swine flu pandemic, Canadians who had gotten the prior seasonal flu shot experienced higher rates of pH1N1 flu illness, a paradox attributed to possible vaccine-induced immune interference²⁰. Such signals of reduced or even negative effectiveness call into question the one-size-fits-all policy of annual flu vaccination -- especially when combined with the lackluster benefits seen in neutral analyses.

Adding to efficacy concerns is the basic scope of what flu vaccines can do. Influenza-like illness ("flu" symptoms) isn't caused only by influenza viruses -- far from it. Over 200 different viruses can cause flu-like symptoms indistinguishable from influenza²¹. Even at best, the injectable vaccine targets only influenza A and B strains, which constitute perhaps ~10% of circulating respiratory viruses in a typical season²¹. In simpler terms, about 90% of viruses that can make you just as sick with "flu" are completely unaffected by the flu shot. This inherent limitation means that even if a flu vaccine is a perfect match and 100% effective against the few strains it includes (an ideal scenario rarely achieved), the overall reduction in "flu-like illness" in the community would be modest. In many years, mismatches between vaccine strains and the viruses actually spreading further erode any benefit²²,²³. Thus, it is no surprise that independent experts describe "a mathematical impossibility" for the vaccine to significantly impact seasonal illness rates²⁴. These realities are largely absent from public flu shot campaigns, which often imply near-guaranteed protection. The gap between policy and evidence has grown too wide to ignore. Science itself now shows that influenza isn’t as “foreign” as we once believed. In fact, the first detailed study of virion architecture in 2015 revealed that much of the virus’s structure is derived from the host’s own cells — blurring the line between “self” and “other.” The disconnect between policy and evidence has grown too large to ignore.

Bovine Colostrum: Nature’s Overlooked Flu Fighter

While the vaccine paradigm struggles with marginal gains, one unconventional approach has been yielding remarkable results under the radar: bovine colostrum. Colostrum is the antibody-rich first milk produced by mammals (including humans and cows) in the first 2–3 days after giving birth. It is literally formulated by nature to jump-start a newborn's immune system. Researchers reasoned that colostrum -- especially from cows, which can be collected and powdered as a supplement -- might help adults ward off infections like influenza. More than a decade ago, an Italian research team put this idea to the test in a clinical trial that has since become legendary (despite being inexplicably ignored by mainstream medicine).

In the 2007 San Valentino study (named for the region in Italy), Dr. Maria R. Cesarone and colleagues compared oral colostrum against the flu vaccine in preventing seasonal influenza²⁵,²⁶. The trial design was rigorous: healthy subjects were divided into four groups -- one received colostrum daily for 8 weeks, one received the flu vaccine, one received both, and a control group had neither prophylaxis. Additionally, a parallel experiment tracked high-risk cardiovascular patients assigned to either colostrum or vaccine. The results were nothing short of astonishing. Over 3 months of surveillance, the colostrum-only group had far fewer flu episodes than the vaccine-only group. In fact, non-colostrum subjects experienced about 3 times more days of illness than those taking colostrum²⁷. To illustrate: the colostrum group logged just 13 total flu episodes, versus 14 in the colostrum+vaccine group (showing colostrum alone was just as good as combining it with the shot), 41 episodes in the vaccinated-only group, and 57 in the group that used nothing²⁸. In other words, colostrum outperformed vaccination by roughly a factor of three, dramatically reducing the incidence of flu infections⁴.

More striking were the outcomes in high-risk individuals. Among elderly and chronically ill patients (e.g. with heart disease), those given colostrum stayed out of the hospital entirely during flu season -- zero hospitalizations due to flu complications in the colostrum group⁵. By contrast, the vaccinated high-risk patients suffered multiple hospitalizations and even one death from influenza²⁹. This suggests colostrum was not only preventing mild infections, but also protecting vulnerable people from severe outcomes better than the vaccine. The economic implications followed logically: the colostrum users racked up only 30% of the flu-related medical costs that the vaccinated group did, thanks to fewer doctor visits, medications, and hospital stays³⁰. As the researchers concluded, colostrum -- even when derived from non-immunized cows -- proved "at least 3 times more effective than vaccination to prevent flu and [also] very cost-effective."⁴

The San Valentino findings, published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, sent ripples through the research community -- but those ripples never made it to public awareness. Almost 17 years passed with barely any follow-up in clinical practice. A 2010 follow-up study in Panminerva Medica did reinforce the original results: it found that combining bovine colostrum with an immune-modulating probiotic was even more effective than colostrum alone in preventing flu, hinting at synergistic ways to boost natural immunity further⁶. Yet, mainstream medicine and public health authorities have largely ignored these findings. One reason is likely financial: unlike patented drugs or vaccines, a natural substance like colostrum can't be owned or marketed exclusively by pharmaceutical companies³¹. There's little incentive for industry to fund large-scale trials of a product that cannot yield them sizable profits. Moreover, as a direct challenge to the status quo, colostrum threatens the lucrative vaccine market (worth nearly $8 billion in 2023 and projected to double in a decade³²). A safe, cheap supplement outperforming a staple public health intervention is not a story many institutions rush to embrace. As a result, knowledge of colostrum's potential has been suppressed or dismissed as a curiosity, rather than hailed as a breakthrough.

From a scientific perspective, however, the evidence is hard to refute: colostrum is a broad-spectrum immune booster of exceptional potency. It contains high concentrations of Immunoglobulins (especially IgG and secretory IgA), lactoferrin, growth factors, and cytokine-like molecules that help orchestrate the body's defenses³³,³⁴. Studies show colostrum intake can elevate protective IgA antibody levels in the mucosa (our first line of defense in the respiratory tract)¹³. It also modulates cytokines -- signaling proteins that control inflammation -- steering the immune response in a balanced way³⁵. Fascinatingly, colostrum's benefits aren't limited to flu protection. Research cited by the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology suggests that transforming growth factor (TGF-β) in colostrum may help prevent atopic (allergic) diseases in infants and promote healthy IgA production³⁶. Another trial in PLoS ONE found colostrum supplementation improved gut function and reduced gastrointestinal symptoms in children with autism³⁷, highlighting its role in fortifying the often-overlooked gut-immune axis. In essence, colostrum "educates" and strengthens the immune system holistically -- something a narrowly targeted vaccine simply cannot do. It's the difference between improving the terrain (the body's resilience) versus trying to eliminate a single threat.

Crucially, colostrum achieves this without significant side effects. It is a food-based substance humans have consumed since antiquity (every human infant drinks colostrum from their mother by nature's design). Modern human trials report no serious adverse events attributable to bovine colostrum¹⁵. Participants tolerate it well, with safety profiles comparable to a placebo. The only noted caveat is one of common sense: those with severe dairy allergies should avoid bovine colostrum. Otherwise, it's difficult to find a safer intervention in the medical literature. Contrast that with influenza vaccines, which, despite being generally safe for most, come with a list of known potential reactions and rare but real serious risks that merit consideration.

Revisiting Vaccine Safety: The Risks We Overlook

Public health messaging tends to portray the flu vaccine as nearly risk-free, but a closer look reveals a more nuanced reality. While severe adverse reactions are uncommon, they do occur -- and can be devastating for those affected. Perhaps the most infamous is Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a neurological disorder in which the immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, causing paralysis that can last weeks or months (and in rare cases, lead to death or permanent disability). GBS first hit public awareness in 1976 when an emergency flu vaccination campaign against "swine flu" led to a small but significant uptick in GBS cases, prompting the program's suspension. Since then, improved vaccine purification and screening have made post-vaccine GBS exceedingly rare (roughly on the order of 1–2 cases per million vaccinations³⁸). However, flu shots still appear to carry a higher GBS risk than other vaccines. A 2009 analysis of U.S. vaccine safety data found the influenza vaccine was associated with more GBS reports than any other immunization (31 cases of GBS linked to flu shots versus 9 cases linked to the runner-up, hepatitis B vaccine, over the study period)⁷. Cochrane reviewers also flagged an estimated 1.6 additional GBS cases per million flu vaccines given³⁸ -- a small risk, but not zero, and one that is ethically significant when hundreds of millions are vaccinated annually. For an unlucky few, a routine flu shot can trigger a life-threatening autoimmune reaction.

Another vaccine-related tragedy unfolded after the 2009 H1N1 pandemic. In Europe, the H1N1-specific flu vaccine called Pandemrix (made by GSK) was rolled out quickly to combat the swine flu. Within a year, clinicians in Finland and Sweden noticed an alarming rise in narcolepsy among children and teens³⁹. Narcolepsy is a serious chronic neurological disorder that causes sudden sleep attacks and permanent disruption of the sleep-wake cycle, often accompanied by cataplexy (sudden loss of muscle tone). Investigations confirmed the association: Pandemrix significantly increased narcolepsy incidence in youth with certain genetic susceptibilities. One study found the risk of narcolepsy shot up 25-fold in the months following Pandemrix vaccination compared to background rates⁸. Altogether, hundreds of children across Europe developed incurable narcolepsy as a direct consequence of that vaccine campaign -- a distressing outcome by any measure. Pandemrix was pulled from the market, and eventually, governments compensated many of the affected families. While this was a special case (the Pandemrix vaccine had a novel adjuvant and was never used in the US), it underscores a key point: influenza vaccines are not without rare but serious hazards, and when those hazards manifest, they can be worse than the disease itself for those individuals.

Beyond these extreme examples, other safety issues deserve mention. Seasonal flu shots commonly cause transient side effects like soreness, fever, headaches -- signs of the inflammatory response they provoke. But that inflammation can have more insidious effects. Researchers have documented that flu vaccination sparks measurable inflammation in pregnant women, including elevated cytokines and C-reactive protein (CRP) levels⁹. This is concerning because heightened inflammation during pregnancy is linked to complications such as pre-eclampsia (dangerously high blood pressure) and preterm birth. Indeed, one 2011 study raised the possibility that the vaccine-induced inflammatory spike could increase the risk of such outcomes⁹. In adults with heart disease, a flu shot's inflammatory effect might transiently increase cardiovascular risk -- a 2010 trial noted that arterial function and LDL oxidation (a marker of vascular inflammation) were adversely altered for at least two weeks after vaccination¹⁰. While flu vaccines have also been credited with reducing cardiac events by preventing infection (a point of ongoing debate), these short-term inflammatory responses are a double-edged sword. We are literally inducing a mild inflammatory reaction to elicit immunity -- and in some cases, that "kick the beehive" approach⁴⁰ can have unintended consequences

[View the GreenMedInfo influenza vaccine database for research on over 100 potential adverse effects linked to the intervention.]

Finally, there's the issue of vaccine ingredients like thimerosal. Thimerosal is an ethylmercury-based preservative used in multi-dose vaccine vials to prevent contamination. Most pediatric vaccines eliminated thimerosal in the early 2000s, but many flu shots still contain it (especially those given in public clinics or pharmacies, which often use multi-dose vials). Thankfully, RFK Jr’s HHS decided it would finally be phased out in July of this year. Establishment health authorities maintain that thimerosal in the small doses of a vaccine is safe -- however, toxicology research strongly challenges that assertion. In vitro experiments show that thimerosal has a profoundly pro-apoptotic effect on human immune cells at astonishingly low concentrations -- 100× lower than the concentration found in some flu vaccines¹¹. In animal studies, injected thimerosal readily crosses into the brain, binding in tissues even more than inorganic mercury¹². Perhaps most pertinently, a 2011 study found that thimerosal at vaccine-relevant doses is toxic to developing neurons and glial cells in culture, and causes neurobehavioral harm in infant animals⁴¹. While debates over thimerosal and neurodevelopment in children remain contentious, the bottom line is that we are injecting a known neurotoxin -- one that bioaccumulates in the brain -- into millions of people under the premise that "the dose makes the poison." Given these findings, many scientists argue that any avoidable mercury exposure is too much, especially when non-mercury preservative alternatives exist

[View the GreenMedInfo thimerosal database for research on over 60 potential adverse effects linked to it.]

Toward a New Paradigm in Flu Prevention

The data presented here compel a frank re-examination of our approach to influenza. For decades, the narrative has been that annual vaccination is the best and only reliable shield against the flu's toll. But the evidence -- much of it from top-tier sources -- paints a different picture: flu vaccines provide, at best, moderate short-term protection in healthy populations (assuming you trust the results were not manipulated or fraudulent, which in this day and age requires immense faith), and little to no proven benefit in the most vulnerable. In some instances, they may even backfire (as seen in the negative efficacy findings and the 2009 anomaly). At the same time, a natural, safer modality like bovine colostrum has demonstrated dramatically superior effectiveness in clinical trials, yet it's not even mentioned in public health discussions. This disconnect suggests that our current public health strategy is guided less by solid evidence and more by habit, economic interests, and a fear of straying from established doctrine. It's time for that to change.

Imagine if hospitals and clinics offered high-quality colostrum supplements each fall as an adjunct or alternative to the flu shot -- especially for patients with contraindications to vaccination or those who simply prefer a natural option. Imagine public health campaigns educating people on strengthening their innate immunity (through nutrition, supplements like colostrum, vitamin D, and lifestyle measures) rather than focusing single-mindedly on vaccination rates. Such a shift would represent a true paradigm shift -- away from the one-size approach of trying to match an ever-mutating virus with yearly shots, and toward bolstering the host (us) to handle a broad array of viral challenges. The reality is there are a broad range of natural, evidence-based approaches to influenza prevention, mitigation and treatment that, 221 of them which can be viewed on our GreenMedInfo influenza database below.

Bovine colostrum's success is a beacon illuminating that path. Its relative neglect underscores how medical innovation can stall when a discovery threatens business as usual. As one article aptly put it, these findings "open the door to a new paradigm in public health -- one where nature's solutions work in harmony with modern medical advances to create a healthier, more resilient population." To walk through that door, we must realign our priorities, funding, and messaging with what the data actually show. In the case of flu prevention, that means embracing a more holistic immune-supportive strategy that could save lives, reduce suffering, and empower individuals -- all while posing minimal risk. It means listening to the signals that have been telling us: the conventional flu shot is far from infallible, and we can do better.

The stakes are high. We are told that influenza still exacts a yearly toll in lost lives and productivity, especially in bad seasons. If that is the case, we owe it to ourselves to use every safe and effective tool at our disposal to reduce that burden. By incorporating breakthroughs like colostrum and acknowledging the limits (and risks) of the vaccine-centric model, we can move toward a future where flu seasons are less fearsome and our population's immunity is stronger by default. The evidence is here, in black and white -- now it's up to healthcare leaders, policymakers, and all of us as informed citizens to act on it. As the saying goes, "When we know better, we must do better." And now we know: It's time to rethink the flu and how we fight it.

References

Demicheli, Vittorio, et al. "Vaccines for preventing influenza in the elderly." Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews 2018, Issue 2: CD004876. doi:10.1002/14651858.CD004876.pub4. https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD004876.pub4/full Jefferson, Tom, et al. "Vaccines for preventing influenza in healthy adults." Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews 2010, Issue 7: CD001269. doi:10.1002/14651858.CD001269.pub4. https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD001269.pub4/full Shrestha, Nabin K., et al. "Effectiveness of the Influenza Vaccine During the 2024-2025 Respiratory Viral Season." medRxiv preprint, posted April 4, 2025. doi:10.1101/2025.01.30.25321421. https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.01.30.25321421v3 Cesarone, M. R., et al. "Prevention of influenza episodes with colostrum compared with vaccination in healthy and high-risk cardiovascular subjects: The San Valentino study." Clinical and Applied Thrombosis/Hemostasis 13, no. 2 (2007): 130–136. doi:10.1177/1076029606295957. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/1076029606295957 Same as reference 4. Di Pierro, Francesco, et al. "Potential therapeutic role of a colostrum-based food supplement in preventing influenza-like symptoms and infections in healthy subjects: a pilot study." Panminerva Medica 52, no. 3 (2010): 269–275. https://www.minervamedica.it/en/journals/panminerva-medica/article.php?cod=R41Y2010N03A0269 Souayah, Nizar, et al. "Guillain–Barré syndrome after vaccination in the United States: analysis of VAERS 1990–2005." Vaccine 25, no. 29 (2007): 5253–5257. doi:10.1016/j.vaccine.2007.05.050. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X07005956 Zhang, Yuying, et al. "Association of pandemic influenza A/H1N1 vaccine with occurrence of narcolepsy in China." Neurology 80, no. 14 (2013): 1311–1317. doi:10.1212/WNL.0b013e31828ab26f. https://n.neurology.org/content/80/14/1311 Christian, Lisa M., et al. "Serum proinflammatory cytokine responses to influenza virus vaccine among women during pregnancy." Vaccine 29, no. 48 (2011): 8982–8987. doi:10.1016/j.vaccine.2011.09.039. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0264410X11014490 Ottaviani, Giuseppe, et al. "Influenza vaccination and cardiovascular risk in patients with coronary artery disease." Journal of Internal Medicine 268, no. 4 (2010): 390–398. doi:10.1111/j.1365-2796.2010.02259.x. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.1365-2796.2010.02259.x Dorner, Benjamin G., et al. "Thimerosal induces apoptosis in human T-cells by affecting membrane integrity and activation of mitochondrial pathways." PLoS ONE 9, no. 4 (2014): e92705. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0092705. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0092705 Burbacher, Thomas M., et al. "Comparison of blood and brain mercury levels in infant monkeys exposed to methylmercury or vaccines containing thimerosal." Environmental Health Perspectives 113, no. 8 (2005): 1015–1021. doi:10.1289/ehp.7712. https://ehp.niehs.nih.gov/doi/10.1289/ehp.7712 Ulfman, Laurien H., et al. "Effects of bovine immunoglobulins on immune function, allergy, and infection."Frontiers in Nutrition 5 (2018): 52. doi:10.3389/fnut.2018.00052. https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnut.2018.00052/full Sanctuary, Megan R., et al. "Pilot study of probiotic/colostrum supplementation on gut function in children with autism and gastrointestinal symptoms." PLoS ONE 14, no. 1 (2019): e0210064. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0210064. https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0210064 Same as reference 4. Same as reference 2. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20614424/ Smith, S., et al. "Vaccines for preventing influenza in children." Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews2006, Issue 1: CD004879. doi:10.1002/14651858.CD004879.pub2. https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD004879.pub2/full Same as reference 17. Same as reference 3. Skowronski, Danuta M., et al. "Association between the 2008–09 Seasonal Influenza Vaccine and Pandemic H1N1 Illness: A Multicentre Case-Control Study in Canada." PLoS Medicine 2010;7(4): e1000258. doi:10.1371/journal.pmed.1000258. https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.1000258 Eccles, Ronald. "Understanding the symptoms of the common cold and influenza." The Lancet Infectious Diseases 5, no. 11 (2005): 718–725. doi:10.1016/S1473-3099(05)70270-X. https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(05)70270-X/fulltext CDC. "Seasonal Influenza Vaccine Effectiveness, 2004-2018." Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/vaccines-work/past-seasons-estimates.html Same as reference 3. Doshi, Peter. "Influenza: marketing vaccine by marketing disease." BMJ 346 (2013): f3037. doi:10.1136/bmj.f3037. https://www.bmj.com/content/346/bmj.f3037

25-28. Same as reference 4.

29-30. Same as reference 4.

Not a published reference - observation about financial considerations. Grand View Research. "Influenza Vaccine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report." 2023. https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/influenza-vaccine-market

33-34. Struff, W. G., and Sprotte, G. "Bovine colostrum as a biologic in clinical medicine: a review." International Journal of Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics 45, no. 4 (2007): 193–202. doi:10.5414/cpp45193. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17474537/