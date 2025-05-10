For the first time since beginning my health freedom journey in 2007, I’m sharing the full, unfiltered truth I first revealed in my May 5 exposé, Four Years of Lawfare and Black Ops: The Silence Ends Here—a personal account of how I, my beloved partner, and our family became targets of a coordinated international campaign of surveillance, censorship, and lawfare.

On May 12th, the full interview drop here—and with it, the suppressed history behind my placement on the infamous “Disinformation Dozen,” the secret intelligence networks surveilling my every move, and the UK-backed lawfare that threatened to obliterate the life and love I had rebuilt.

🔥 Highlights of What’s Revealed in the Episode:

The Surveillance State : Proof that U.S. military intelligence, NGOs, and tech giants conspired to censor health freedom activists under the guise of “public safety.”

Lawfare & Exile : An inside account of how millions of pounds were spent to entrap and attack my partner in the UK legal system.

The Sacred Bond : How true love and divine union withstood relentless spiritual and psychological warfare.

From Sick Child to Global Threat : The arc from an asthmatic, vaccine-damaged child to a truth-telling, data-sharing healer that the global establishment tried—and failed—to erase.

The Disinformation Dozen—Debunked : Behind the smear campaign that the Biden administration, the UK government, and legacy media deployed to paint me and others as threats to humanity.

And yes, the petition to stop Imran Ahmed from being awarded in my own hometown ON THE SAME DAY AS THE RELEASE—a moment of karmic confrontation we will not let pass silently.

🧭 Why This Matters Now

In the age of Deepfakes and algorithmic propaganda, speaking truth has become a revolutionary act. But truth is not only data. It is spirit. It is breath. It is the love that holds families together when all else crumbles.

And so this series, and my contribution to it, is a witness offering—a testimony for every parent who said “no,” every citizen who refused to bow to tyranny, and every soul that still believes in redemption.

🛡️ My Invitation to You

On May 12th, watch this episode going live on my Substack, not just with your mind, but with your heart.

Share it. Tag your allies. Defend the voices that refuse to be erased.

And if you're against tyranny of the kind I and million of other Americans suffered—join us in making sure that those who tried to destroy lives under the banner of "safety" are not awarded for their violence.

👉 [Petition Against Imran Ahmed’s Elevate Prize Award]

👉 [Global Wellness Forum – Join the Movement for Sovereignty and Healing]

This is just the beginning.

