Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelli's avatar
Kelli
5h

Before covid, Brandon Straka (who started the Walkaway campaign) posted several "Before & After editing" videos of Trump, showing how the media blatantly lies. I can't find these videos now. I would sure appreciate any links if people still have those.

(would love to share them all over again...)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Reader East of Albuquerque's avatar
Reader East of Albuquerque
2h

Really appreciate your detailed reporting about this outrage against US citizens. May your lawsuit be successful!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sayer Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture