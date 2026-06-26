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John Ost's avatar
John Ost
15h

Vit K fear monger. Peter Bourla prefers babies die from vit k shot rather than live without it.

All mammals, not just all humans are born with a low vit K. Not all countries inject vit K at birthSomee that go along with bug pharmas fear mingerung, give oral drops and spread the drops out over a week.

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BobbyD's avatar
BobbyD
12h

I think Dr. Mercola may have a strong influence on him. First he stopped supporting NVIC with no warning or explanation, now this. And if you read his article he’s now saying ludicrous things like “the science is settled”. I think unless you’re God you don’t know everything on any subject and the science can never be treated as settled. Sayer, I really appreciate that you approach things with such a balanced and rational view.

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