Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RayDarby's avatar
RayDarby
3h

Pharma will be just fine. People are lazy and getting sicker. They’ll continue to develop and profit from innvovative drugs for many years to come.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Sayer Ji
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture