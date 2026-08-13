Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

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Barbra Graber's avatar
Barbra Graber
9h

Excellent work as always SayerJi. Do not let go of this bone till you have chewed it sufficiently! We stand behind you.

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Monique's avatar
Monique
9h

Thank you. Dr. Buttar's untimely passing away must also be investigated.

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