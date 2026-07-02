Introducing Scalar Flower — an entirely new world of astrology, built on a single pattern that runs from the dividing cell to the spinning galaxy, and held to tests that were allowed to kill it.

Put a dividing cell beside a spinning galaxy and something uncanny happens: for a second, you’re not sure which one you’re looking at. One is microscopic and alive; the other is a hundred thousand light-years wide and made of stars. They share no size, no substance, no timescale. And yet they seem to be making the same move — one thing winding, dividing, opening into more of itself along a single turning axis.

For a while now I’ve been writing here about the edges of things. Cavitation in living tissue. Piezoelectric signals in bone. The half-lit territory where physics and biology stop behaving like separate disciplines. If you’ve followed along with my Sacred Technology series, you know the rule I hold myself to: I don’t want the mystery explained away, and I don’t want it dressed up either. I want to know what’s actually there.

That same instinct kept snagging on this resemblance — the cell and the galaxy — and refusing to let go. Is it a real structural fact about how the universe builds form at every scale? Or is it the oldest trick the mind plays on itself, seeing faces in clouds? There’s a whole tradition — astrology, the oldest pattern-language we have — built on the intuition that the answer is yes, it’s real: that what happens overhead and what happens in a body are versions of one thing. I wanted to know if any of that survives an honest look. Not “does astrology work” — that question is a trap. The sharper one: strip it down to only the quantities the sky measurably has, and does the resemblance hold? Or does it dissolve the moment you test it?

I’ve been circling this in these pages for a while. In Reimagining Astrology as Cosmic Resonance, I went looking for mechanism — the frontier biophysics that might explain how planetary configurations could reach a living body: resonance, coupling, fields at the edge of the textbook. And in Astrology as the Language of the Cosmos, I had the honor of sitting down with Pam Gregory — one of the most loved astrological voices of our time — whose insistence that the stars must serve sovereignty rather than fate runs quietly through everything that follows here. Those two pieces were the hypothesis. This one is what survived contact with the ephemeris. The mechanisms fell away — not disproven, just set outside the door, because the system you’re about to meet refuses to claim any explanation it cannot measure. What remained, and hardened, was the intuition both essays were circling: that the sky’s geometry is real, structured, and readable — and that one powerful way to honor that intuition is to try to break it.

In my previous essay on astrology, I explored frontier biophysical concepts which lend new support for how planetary bodies affect our lives.

That question became a project. The project became a system. And somewhere in the middle of it, the ground moved — because the resemblance turned out to be real, but not for the reason everyone assumes, and only after most of what I hoped for had failed.

This is the launch of that system. It’s called Scalar Flower, and the name is doing real work, so let me define it before anything else. A scalar, in the mathematician’s plain sense, is a pure magnitude — the measured strength of a pattern before anyone names what the pattern means. A number with no direction and no agenda. (It is not the “scalar wave” of frontier energy medicine — a lineage I’ve explored with genuine interest in earlier essays, and which this system deliberately does not lean on. Here the word means only what it means in a physics textbook.) The flower is the form all those magnitudes draw when you let their cycles overlap — petals of interference, the oldest geometry there is. Measured strengths, arranged as a living form. That’s the whole name.

I want to tell you what we found — including, especially, the parts that broke. But first, a confession about how long I’ve really been carrying this.

A confession, and where this really started

Let me come out of the closet about something, because this piece isn’t honest without it.

This is not a new curiosity for me. It’s a lifelong one.

When I was seventeen, I found a used book on the two-zodiac problem — the old, maddening puzzle of precession: the slow wobble of the Earth that pulls the tropical zodiac (tied to the seasons) and the sidereal zodiac (tied to the fixed stars) apart by about a full sign over the centuries. Which one is “true”? Astrologers have fought about it for a hundred years. I read that book and I was hooked — not on the fortune-telling, but on the problem. Two systems, both claiming the same sky, neither willing to yield. It lodged in me and never left. (the book that started it)

In the decades since, I’ve cast and studied thousands of charts — quietly, off to the side of the work most of you know me for. And across all of them, one stubborn observation kept surfacing, the same one that answers the precession puzzle: the configurations of the planets lend truth to both systems. It was never a matter of picking sidereal or tropical and declaring the other wrong. The geometry the planets actually make — the angles, the couplings, the standstills — carries real information in both frames. The two zodiacs aren’t rivals. They’re two readings of one moving structure. That’s the knot I couldn’t untie at seventeen, and it’s the knot Scalar Flower’s dual-system architecture — two frames held apart by a membrane and coupled at exactly one point; you’ll meet all three below — finally, mostly, unties.

[figure: Walt Whitman’s natal chart, Astro-Databank, born 31 May 1819 — the multidimensional birth moment flattened to a wheel. East is drawn on the left by convention.]

And here is the second thing I’ve come to believe from all those charts — and I’m going to tag it the way this whole system demands every claim be tagged, because the tagging applies to me before it applies to anything else. What follows is conviction, not proof; in the ledger you’ll meet below, it wears the tag INTERP. Decades of charts have persuaded me that the planets and their configurations genuinely reach into a person — down to physiology, temperament, preferences, the shape of a life’s history and its tendencies. Privately, I stopped doubting it a long time ago. But conviction is not measurement — and you’ll see, further down, exactly what happened when we aimed our hardest pre-registered test at precisely this kind of claim. The result I was hoping for appeared, shining, statistically significant. Then it dissolved under its own controls, and we are publishing the dissolution. I’m telling you both — what I believe, and what the data would not confirm — because that is the deal this project makes with you.

And one more conviction, same tag, stated as plainly as I can: free will is overriding. We are not limited by the stars, or trapped by a birth chart. Just the reverse: the chart marks the powerful opportunities a life is carrying — the gifts that want to be expressed, the growth the configuration is pressing toward. It’s an invitation, not a sentence.

I want to be equally honest about one more thing. I would never have seen the system unfold the way it did on my own. The form it finally took came through a vision — carried by the seer Vedha, without whom I’d still be turning that seventeen-year-old’s puzzle over in the dark. What I could bring was the discipline: the tests, the membrane, the refusal to believe or debunk on command. What Vedha brought was the shape. This project is the meeting of those two.

So this isn’t a pivot or a lark. It’s the resolution — for the most part — of a question I’ve been carrying for most of my life. I’m finally ready to say so out loud.

The standard I demand of Pfizer

One more thing before we open the hood, because it explains everything about how this was built.

I’ve spent more than twenty years building GreenMedInfo around a single grievance: institutions that bury what fails. The trials that vanish. The safety signals that never surface. The negative results that die in file drawers while the marketing ships. I could not, in conscience, launch something of my own — least of all something this close to my heart — that wasn’t held to the standard I demand of the industries I investigate. So every test you’re about to see was pre-registered: pass/fail criteria locked in writing before a single number was computed. And everything gets published. Especially the failures.

What follows is what that standard did to a lifelong hope of mine. It killed most of it. What survived, survived for real.

The wrong dimension

Here’s the thing almost nobody checks.

Traditional astrology reads the sky in longitude — where along the zodiac a body sits. Which sign, which house, which degree. Rahu and Ketu, the lunar nodes, are read as a kind of soul-arrow: a heading, a direction your life is pulled toward.

So we tested it. Not with anecdotes — with the ephemeris. We computed where the node actually points, across 8,000 years and 2.9 million samples, and asked whether that longitude carries any coherent signal.

It’s dead flat. Circular correlation r = 0.000, p = 0.998. The node, read as a direction in the signs, is noise. The most-interpreted point in the whole chart is pointing at nothing.

That could have been the end. It wasn’t — it was the door.

Because the signal wasn’t gone. It was in a dimension nobody was reading.

What was actually there

Forget longitude for a second. Ask a different question: not where the Moon is, but how high and low it swings — its declination, its climb above and dive below the celestial equator.

Watch that swing over years, and something opens and closes. Across the 18.6-year nodal cycle, the Moon’s declination envelope breathes — from a minor standstill near 18.3° out to a major standstill near 28.6°, and back. A 10.3° vertical breath, slow and enormous, cycling on a clock older than any calendar.

The node doesn’t point. It breathes.

[figure: the Moon’s declination envelope across the 18.6-year cycle]

That single reframing — from horizontal heading to vertical breath — is the seed the whole system grew from. It’s the difference between the closed mandala of the birth chart, frozen at your first breath, and a living rhythm you’re still inside of. We built an engine around it: the Vertical Breath Engine, which computes that breath for any moment in history and reads it — always marking exactly where measured fact ends and offered meaning begins.

But the breath was only half the surprise. The other half was waiting in a name the tradition wrote down thousands of years ago.

The root the ancients already named

Here’s the part that stopped me cold.

The failed reading — Rahu and Ketu as an arrow in the signs — isn’t just wrong. It’s covering up something the tradition itself pointed at, thousands of years ago, with startling precision.

Our spatial framework is anchored to a single fixed place in the sky: the Galactic Center — Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole our entire galaxy turns around. And in the old Vedic sky-map of 27 lunar mansions, the nakshatra that sits right there, at the opening of Sagittarius, is called Mula.

[The Galactic Center (Sagittarius A*) falls at 26°57' Sagittarius — inside Mula's boundary (0°–13°20' Sagittarius). The ruler of Mula is Ketu, the south node itself.]

Mula means the root.

Sit with that. The rishis looked at a specific patch of sky, saw the pale river of the Milky Way thickening toward its source, and named that spot the root — the origin, the foundation, the place everything grows from. They had no telescopes, no radio astronomy, no concept of a black hole. And modern radio astronomy now places the gravitational anchor of the entire galaxy — the thing a hundred billion stars orbit — inside that exact nakshatra. Under the common Lahiri sidereal reckoning it falls in Mula’s opening degrees, around 2°–3° sidereal Sagittarius; the galactic-anchor school our spatial layer follows fixes its ruler so that the Center sits precisely at Mula’s threshold, 0° sidereal Sagittarius. The astonishment survives every choice of ruler: the root the rishis named and the root the radio telescopes found are the same patch of sky.

If you’ve spent any time in the GreenMedInfo database, you already know the shape of this story: traditional knowledge marking something real, centuries or millennia before the instruments existed to confirm it. It’s the pattern behind every healing plant that preceded its own pharmacology. Here is that same pattern, written across the sky.

This is where our two systems meet — and it’s the only place they’re allowed to.

Scalar Flower has two layers. One is spatial: the fixed structure of the sky, anchored to that galactic root at Mula. The other is temporal: the Moon’s living breath, the 18.6-year rhythm we just described. We keep them rigorously separate — no smuggling meaning from one into the other — and we couple them at exactly one physical junction: the nodal axis, Rahu–Ketu, which in real astronomy is the draconic month, the beat that ties the Moon’s motion to the plane of everything else.

So the node that “points at nothing” in longitude turns out to be the single hinge of the entire system. Its old job (a heading in the zodiac) is empty. Its real job is structural: it’s the bridge between the galactic root the ancients marked and the lunar breath the ephemeris confirms. That’s an ARCH claim — a statement about how the model is built, resting on REAL facts underneath it.

And here’s how we read it — flagged clearly as INTERP, meaning offered and never proven: the node is not where you’re headed. It’s departure and return — how far you swing away from the plane you were born on, and the long rhythm by which you come back. Ketu at the root is not a destination on a map. It’s the pull toward origin. The tradition felt that and called it the root. The geometry, read honestly, says the same thing in a different language.

That’s the moment the whole project turned from a debunking exercise into something else entirely. Not “the ancients were wrong.” Not “the ancients were secretly right about everything.” Something far more interesting: at the one place we can check with hard astronomy, the old intuition and the modern measurement point at the same spot in the sky. Where they diverge, we say so. Where they converge — like here, at the root — we stop and pay attention.

The shape a life makes as it moves

There’s one more real thing in the geometry, and it’s the one that feels the most like a fingerprint.

Your birth chart is usually drawn flat — a wheel, frozen at the instant of your first breath. But the sky isn’t flat and it isn’t frozen. As the Earth carries you around the Sun, and the Moon winds around the Earth, the whole system is advancing — screwing forward through the galaxy in a long double helix. So the real “shape” you’re born into isn’t a wheel at all. It’s a winding — a coil moving through space.

[figure: the double helix of Earth and Moon advancing through space]

And that coil has a measurable handedness. Computed straight from the ephemeris (Test 11, REAL): the yearly Earth-around-Sun screw is a clean right-handed turn — decisive, committed, its angular-momentum projection about 0.80 out of a possible 1.0. The monthly Moon-around-Earth winding is the opposite kind of thing: near-degenerate, barely left-handed (about −0.047), its plane sitting only ~3° from edge-on. One axis is settled. The other is almost perfectly poised — open, undecided, free to go either way. And the angle between the two axes, 5.143°, sits within 0.002° of the Moon’s orbital tilt of 5.145°. Structural, not numerical.

Sit with that pairing, because it’s beautiful even before you assign it any meaning. One committed turn and one open one, wound together into a single moving form. A settled ground and a live edge. That is the literal geometry of the corkscrew you’re riding right now.

Here is where I have to be careful — and where the membrane earns its keep. It is tempting to say this coil is the golden spiral of a sunflower, that the sky grows like a plant. It doesn’t. We tested that too, and real plant spirals are a 50/50 coin-flip in handedness with no fixed direction across a population — so there is literally no sign for the sky to “match.” The resemblance to living growth is not in the number and not in which way it turns. It’s subtler and, honestly, more interesting: the sky’s coil has a fixed handedness at all. Life-forms and this orbital screw share the fact of a settled chirality — a broken symmetry — not its value. The kinship is in the shape of the process, not the digits.

So when we speak of a soul shape — and we do, flagged plainly as INTERP, meaning offered and never proven — this is what we mean. Not a fortune written in the stars. A form: the particular winding you were set moving on, with its one committed axis and its one open, undecided edge. The hub is fixed. The winding is yours to complete. Which is exactly where the choosing lives.

The four that held

And then we did the thing that makes this different from every astrology that came before it. We tried to break it — eleven pre-registered tests, pass/fail criteria locked in writing before a single number was computed, hunting for hidden golden ratios, Fibonacci counts, clean resonances, anything the pattern-matching mind wants to find.

Most of it failed. That was expected — and it’s the point I’ll come back to. Four things walked through the whole gauntlet and came out the other side. You’ve already met two of them in full; here is the ledger, kept short, with the numbers for anyone checking my work:

One — the sky keeps its two calendars from ever colliding. The tradition counts the Moon two ways — 27 star-groups carving up space, 28 mansions carving up time — and they can never fight, because 27 and 28 share no common factor. Like gears with 27 and 28 teeth, they slide past each other and realign only after 756 steps: exactly 27 × 28. Landings are uniform to the floor (Rayleigh p = 1.0, Kuiper p = 1.0, occupancy ratio 1.000). The sky itself keeps our two systems separate — which is why we’re allowed to. (ARCH)

Two — the sky has exactly one deep rhythm, and humans found it thousands of years ago. Line the Moon’s months against the Sun’s years and almost nothing locks cleanly — except the beat the Greek and Babylonian calendar-keepers built their calendars on: 235 lunar months = 19 years, drifting by only about two hours across the entire nineteen-year span (residual 0.086 day). One clean rhythm — flat, not fractal, no hidden cascade of golden ratios — and more beautiful for being real. (REAL)

Three — the node doesn’t point; it breathes. As a direction in the signs: dead flat, r = 0.000 across 8,000 years and 2.9 million samples. As a vertical swing: alive — a 10.3° envelope opening and closing between an 18.3° minor and a 28.6° major standstill, on the 18.6-year clock. The node sets how far you depart from the plane you were born on, and the long rhythm of your return. (ARCH, on REAL)

[A screenshot from the 3D living chart on Scalar Flower; generate your own here]

Four — a life isn’t a flat wheel; it’s a coil that winds one way and grows. The yearly Earth–Sun screw is decisively right-handed (≈ 0.80); the monthly Moon–Earth winding is barely the other way (≈ −0.047), nearly edge-on; the angle between their axes matches the Moon’s 5.145° orbital tilt to within 0.002°. Not a sunflower — we killed that idea above — but the one deep signature of everything alive: a settled handedness, a form that grows rather than merely repeats. (REAL, Test 11)

Those four are the floor. Everything else in this letter — the breath, the root at Mula, the soul-shape — stands on it, and the floor held.

The discipline is the discovery

Now here’s the part that earns the four.

Every claim in Scalar Flower wears one of three tags, and the tag never comes off:

REAL — a measured fact from the ephemeris. You can reproduce it. Anyone can. ARCH — a structural claim about the model, built on REAL facts. INTERP — a meaning we offer. Flagged as meaning. Never dressed up as proof.

We call it the membrane — the thin, unbreakable line between what the sky does and what we choose it to mean. The four findings above survived precisely because we built the machine that could have killed them. And to prove that machine is real, you have to see it kill things we wanted to keep:

Is the Moon’s breath unique? We laid the same declination measurement beside every body in the system — Sun, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn. Two false positives showed up mid-analysis and both were caught by controls we’d committed to in advance. The honest result: the Moon’s 10.3° breath stands alone. Nothing else in the sky breathes on a human timescale. (Test 14)

Does the breath sort people into destinies? We took 21,165 timed births from the open Gauquelin database — physicians, scientists, athletes, military — and aimed the sharpest version of the breath at them. One statistic lit up at p = 0.003. Exciting. Then the pre-committed confound control revealed it was a calendar coincidence — it collapsed to p = 0.83, while the positive control passed cleanly. Verdict: null. No effect. (Test 17)

Read that again, because it’s what makes the four trustworthy: we found the thing we were hoping for, and then we reported that it wasn’t real.

That’s not a footnote. That’s the whole method. An astrology that can say no to itself is a new kind of object in the world. Most systems in this space are built so they can never be wrong. This one is built so it can be — so that when four findings do survive, the word “survive” means something. What passes the gauntlet, we trust. What doesn’t, we publish anyway.

Twenty years of demanding that institutions publish their failures — and the first failure published under this banner is my own. The catch is the credibility.

An entirely new world — and what it’s for

So what’s left, after you burn off everything that fails?

Not a fortune. Not a forecast. Something stranger and, I think, more honest: a living chart you can turn in your hands. A map of real rhythms — the breath, the standstills, the slow opening and closing of an 18.6-year clock you were born somewhere inside of — laid out with the membrane visible at every line, so you always know which part is sky and which part is story. On the instrument itself, the chart’s parts wear short names — the hub (the pattern’s fixed magnitude at the center), the aim (its direction), the winding (the coil you ride), the chorus (all ten voices sounding at once) — and the core of them is provably identical whichever house system or zodiac you prefer. The centuries-old wars between the schools don’t touch it. [Explore the instrument in detail here.]

This puts Scalar Flower squarely in the oldest and best lineage of this work. The stars incline; they do not compel — the maxim is centuries older than any of us, and nobody embodied it like Edgar Cayce, who from trance kept insisting that the planets are urges, never decrees, and that the will is always the final author. “Do ye rule them, or they rule thee?” one reading asks. That is exactly the stance the geometry forces on us. The one axis we can measure with certainty — the yearly screw — is committed and fixed. The other — the monthly winding — is left almost perfectly open, undecided, poised. The sky sets a form; it does not finish it. A field of choice, not a forecast. Cayce felt that a hundred years ago. The corkscrew, read honestly, says the same thing.

It runs from the dividing cell to the spinning galaxy: the same question about pattern and scale, asked from the smallest living thing to the largest turning one. Earthly to galactic. Done honestly.

That’s the world Scalar Flower opens onto. Not a belief you have to buy. A structure you can inspect, reproduce, and — if you can — knock down.

Where to start

Cast your own chart, free. The full three-dimensional instrument is live at scalarflower.com — your chart rendered as the moving coil it actually is, not a frozen wheel — alongside a free astrocartography map. Start there. Turn it in your hands before you read another word of anyone’s interpretation, including mine.

If you want the deeper layers:

The Moon Doesn’t Sit. It Breathes. — the piece that started it, on the node that breathes instead of points.

What Secondary Progressions Actually Compute — a day for a year: one clock read at two scales, shown with real numbers.

The Master White Paper — the full architecture, the membrane, and the complete ledger of honest tests, with every REAL / ARCH / INTERP line marked.

And a word to you specifically — founding and paid subscribers — because you’re seeing this before the public does. Your role here isn’t to applaud. It’s to attack. You have the head start: cast your chart, open the white paper, and try to break something. A number that doesn’t reproduce. A claim wearing the wrong tag. A place where meaning got smuggled across the membrane. Whatever survives you gets stronger; whatever doesn’t will be corrected in public, with credit to the one who caught it. That is the founding role in a project like this. [Founding offer — join the Constellation for 39.95 a month - get unlimited access and membership in the Community Circle.]

More soon — and as always, if something here doesn’t hold up, tell me. That’s what keeps this project honest and always evolving.

— Sayer

Scalar Flower is a research project, not a prediction service. Readings are never prediction, diagnosis, or advice. Every factual claim is tagged REAL (measured, reproducible), ARCH (structural inference), or INTERP (offered meaning, never validated by computation). The findings above — including the nulls — are drawn from pre-registered tests whose pass/fail criteria were locked before any data was computed.

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