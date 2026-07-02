Sayer Ji's Substack

Sayer Ji's Substack

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Joyce's avatar
Joyce
5h

Just WOW!

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Alexis Hanley-Trione's avatar
Alexis Hanley-Trione
5h

It’s things like this that make me go, God I love being alive right now. This is incredible. Can’t wait to try it out in order to attack and applaud 🙌🏼🔥🫡🏹⚔️

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