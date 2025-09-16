ALL HANDS ON DECK: They’re Trying to Oust RFK — Demand Radical Transparency Now
Congress must not be used as a stage for industry black operations. Stand with Secretary Kennedy.
ALL HANDS ON DECK: Shine the Light, Stand with Secretary Kennedy
Many of you read my recent piece, The Coup: How Big Pharma’s $2 Million. I laid out how pharmaceutical money has captured our public health institutions, undermining trust and putting profit before people. That influence is not abstract — it’s happening right now.
This Wednesday, September 17, 2025, the Senate HELP Committee is holding a hearing:
“Restoring Trust Through Radical Transparency: Reviewing Recent Events at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Implications for Children’s Health.”
📍 430 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC
🕙 10:00 a.m.
Official hearing page
Industry lobbyists are already working the room. Former CDC insiders will testify. What happens in this hearing could shape children’s health policy for years to come.
The #1 Thing You Must Do
👉 Act right now. Contact the Senate HELP Committee and your senators. Demand transparency. Demand accountability. Support Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s reform efforts.
Use this action portal to make it easy:
🔗 Stand for Health Freedom: Act Now
Amplify the campaign with us on X:
If we don’t speak up, lobbyists will own the narrative. If we do, our voices can shift history.
The #2 Thing You Can Do (If You’re Able)
If you are within reach of Washington, DC, I invite you to join me in person at the hearing. Together, we can fill that room with citizens who refuse to be silenced.
📍 430 Dirksen Senate Office Building
🕙 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 17
I will be there. If you can, please stand with me and RFK Jr.
This is an all hands on deck moment. The forces of corruption are organized, well-funded, and already in motion. But our voices — multiplied thousands of times — are stronger.
Write. Call. If you can, show up. But whatever you do, don’t sit this one out.
Your voice is the shield against corruption.
Share this campaign and the article below which explains in detail the context for what is happening now and why WE MUST ACT.
We made this video to show our unity and support of Bobby and the fact that there are millions who stand with him.
