ALL HANDS ON DECK: Shine the Light, Stand with Secretary Kennedy

Many of you read my recent piece, The Coup: How Big Pharma’s $2 Million. I laid out how pharmaceutical money has captured our public health institutions, undermining trust and putting profit before people. That influence is not abstract — it’s happening right now.

This Wednesday, September 17, 2025, the Senate HELP Committee is holding a hearing:

“Restoring Trust Through Radical Transparency: Reviewing Recent Events at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Implications for Children’s Health.”

📍 430 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC

🕙 10:00 a.m.

Official hearing page

Industry lobbyists are already working the room. Former CDC insiders will testify. What happens in this hearing could shape children’s health policy for years to come.

The #1 Thing You Must Do

👉 Act right now. Contact the Senate HELP Committee and your senators. Demand transparency. Demand accountability. Support Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s reform efforts.

Use this action portal to make it easy:

🔗 Stand for Health Freedom: Act Now

Amplify the campaign with us on X:

If we don’t speak up, lobbyists will own the narrative. If we do, our voices can shift history.

The #2 Thing You Can Do (If You’re Able)

If you are within reach of Washington, DC, I invite you to join me in person at the hearing. Together, we can fill that room with citizens who refuse to be silenced.

I will be there. If you can, please stand with me and RFK Jr.

This is an all hands on deck moment. The forces of corruption are organized, well-funded, and already in motion. But our voices — multiplied thousands of times — are stronger.

Write. Call. If you can, show up. But whatever you do, don’t sit this one out.

Your voice is the shield against corruption.

👉 Take action now

Share this campaign and the article below which explains in detail the context for what is happening now and why WE MUST ACT.