A New Model of Toxicological Risk

In this powerful talk, Sayer Ji shares his journey as a natural health researcher and advocate, challenging mainstream narratives about medicine, toxicity, and the true nature of disease. Speaking to a community of farmers, healers, and seekers, he explores the concept of the “new biology”—the idea that food is not just fuel, but information that shapes…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Sayer Ji's Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.