An hour ago, President Donald J. Trump posted a clip to Truth.Social that may prove to be one of the most significant signals yet in the long, embattled struggle over vaccine safety.

This wasn’t a campaign ad or a soundbite. There was no commentary, no framing (note the text was added by an X user). Just a raw video clip. And yet the simplicity made it even more powerful: a former President of the United States publicly circulating testimony on the dangers of thimerosal (mercury) in vaccines.

The Clip: Dr. Mark Geier Speaks

The video features Dr. Mark Geier, M.D., Ph.D., a researcher who worked for years at the NIH and later became a prominent critic of thimerosal in vaccines. In the clip, he explains:

Dr. Mark Geier:

“This is thimerosal… labeled very toxic, cumulative effects… can cause reproductive and developmental toxicity. This is what’s in the vaccine.”

On the influenza vaccine, he warns:

“Perhaps the biggest mercury exposure in the US is the influenza vaccine. Recommended now for all pregnant women, all infants, all children, yearly.”

The Science: A 2017 Warning Ignored

This wasn’t empty rhetoric. Dr. Geier co-authored a peer-reviewed study in 2017, published in Environmental Toxicology and Pharmacology:

📄 Increased risk for an atypical autism diagnosis following Thimerosal-containing vaccine exposure in the United States: A prospective longitudinal case-control study in the Vaccine Safety Datalink.

The conclusion was stark:

“...Thimerosal should be eliminated from vaccines.”

For years, such warnings were dismissed, censored, or branded as “anti-science.” Yet the concerns persisted, carried by parents, independent researchers, and health freedom advocates.

The Turning Point: July 23, 2025

Thanks to relentless advocacy—especially the leadership of Secretary Kennedy and countless health activists—history has shifted.

On July 23, 2025, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services officially adopted the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendation to remove thimerosal from all U.S. influenza vaccines.

For decades, the flu shot was the single largest source of mercury exposure for pregnant women and children. That nightmare is now over.

Why Trump’s Post Matters

For Trump to spotlight this clip—without qualification or commentary—is historic.

It signals an undeniable shift in the Overton window.

The subject of vaccine toxicity, long relegated to the margins, is being platformed by a former President with tens of millions of followers.

It validates the voices who fought for decades against censorship, ridicule, and reputational destruction.

This comes at a moment when trust in the CDC, FDA, and pharmaceutical industry is at historic lows. The censorship wall is cracking. The dam is breaking.

Final Word

This is a signal.

President Trump’s post represents a pivot in public acknowledgment. The thimerosal issue (and toxic vaccine adjuvants in general)—once dismissed, now vindicated—has reached the highest levels of public discourse.

The vaccines, their ingredients, and their impacts are finally—inevitably—front and center in the national conversation.

History will remember both the silencing and the breakthrough.

