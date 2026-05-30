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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
8h

Let's hope and pray this trend continues.

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Allen's avatar
Allen
5h

Vaccination is like a spell. Only after it dissolves do you see the true madness. To take a young, healthy baby into your hands, and plunge a needle bearing a toxic medley into its flesh, is an act of extraordinary barbarism.

Vaccines are legal poisons repeatedly injected into babies, children, and adults who do not know enough about them to give informed consent. Once you learn what's in them you will never take another vaccine ever again nor allow them to be given to your children.

If we take all the greed and financial incentive out of health care and only do what is in the best interest of health for people, vaccines will be dropped like a hot potato. There is no documented proof that vaccines are of any benefit to humanity. There is however a plethora of proof indicating that vaccines are dangerous and unnecessary.

Anyone who has studied the topic in depth knows that every aspect of the "vaccine story", starting back in the 1800's up to present, is complete fraud. Vaccines have done nothing but harm people and line the pockets of the medical establishment.

There has never been a product of any kind so filled with historical misinformation, purposeful deception and outright fraud. The belief that injecting synthetic chemicals made by habitually criminal companies who profit from perpetual disease somehow produces health is not only ridiculous and unproven— it is a foundational teaching of a dangerous religious cult that western medicine has become.

From their inception to today's mRNA monstrosities vaccines have done nothing but cause massive and systemic harm to the human biological system.

Furthermore the biggest fraud in history might be the medical industrial complex itself.

For the past 100 years and more they've been claiming credit for things that builders, sewerage workers, water treatment plants, gutter designers, roofers, fridge inventors, electricians etc have created.

Starting in the mid-1800s, there was a steady drop in deaths from all infectious diseases, decreasing to relatively minor levels by the early 1900s. The history of that transformation involves famine, poverty, filth, lost cures, eugenicist doctrine, individual freedoms versus state might, protests and arrests over vaccine refusal, and much more.

Today, we are told that medical interventions increased our lifespan and singlehandedly prevented masses of deaths. Vaccines, antibiotics, and other medical interventions are not responsible for the increase in lifespan and the decline in mortality from infectious diseases.

Like virtually all of the history we are indoctrinated with the story of "modern medicine" is a complete fabrication pounded into the heads of people from cradle to grave in order to maintain that corrupt and highly profitable system.

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