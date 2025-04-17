“The Biden Admin’s weaponization of the intelligence apparatus against Americans must be fully exposed.”

— America First Legal (AFL), April 4, 2025 “Thank you for your work. We are already on this, and look forward to declassifying this and other instances of the government being weaponized against Americans.”

— Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence, April 5, 2025

✉️ A Letter. A Promise. And Now, a Revelation.

Just days after America First Legal urged the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to release the classified version of the Biden Administration’s 2021 domestic censorship and surveillance strategy, Tulsi Gabbard responded. Not just with words, but with action.

As promised, Tulsi’s office has now declassified and released the Strategic Implementation Plan (SIP) for Countering Domestic Terrorism—a chilling document that confirms what many of us have warned about for years:

A full-scale, federally coordinated, foreign-influenced censorship regime that deliberately targeted lawful speech, dissent, and the American people.

📜 What the Declassified Plan Confirms

The SIP reveals a whole-of-government architecture designed to silence voices that challenged official narratives—particularly around COVID-19, vaccine mandates, and civil liberties. It includes:

Tech partnerships to suppress “DT-related” speech

Coordination with NGOs and international actors , especially the UK’s Counter Disinformation Unit (CDU)

Monitoring of so-called “mobilization indicators” based on language, symbols, and behavior

A strategic role for NGOs like the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH)—a UK-based group that produced the infamous and patently false “Disinformation Dozen” report. While not directly named in the report, they have been confirmed to have worked with the Biden administration to target US citizens lawfully exercising their freedom of speech.

🇬🇧 Foreign Influence, Domestic Damage

The most damning revelation? The Strategic Implementation Plan (SIP) confirms that the Biden Administration's censorship and surveillance architecture was deeply shaped by foreign-origin strategies, specifically those known to have been advocated by the UK’s Counter Disinformation Unit (CDU).

While the CDU is not explicitly named in the SIP, internal CDC records released through AFL litigation show that U.S. agencies—including the White House, NSC, ODNI, and CDC—were directly briefed by the UK CDU in 2021. These briefings outlined tactics for centralizing censorship, partnering with tech platforms, and using NGOs to suppress dissent—nearly all of which are echoed in the declassified SIP.

The imported methods—psychological manipulation ("nudge units"), domestic disinformation command centers, tech collaboration, and regulatory pressure on speech platforms—have now been codified in federal policy. This means that the U.S. executive branch operated, in part, under a censorship doctrine incubated overseas, coordinated with foreign entities, and turned inward on the American people.

This is not just a policy scandal—it is being compared by many to a modern-day 1776 moment, as the British once again played a covert role in undermining American sovereignty. Only this time, the redcoats didn’t arrive with muskets, but with algorithms, foreign think tanks, and disinformation task forces that infiltrated our executive agencies and influenced the outcome of a U.S. election.

This isn’t speculative. It’s now a matter of record.

We were not imagining it. We were living it.

A Moment of Truth for the Disinformation Dozen

I was one of the twelve (it was actually 13; CCDH miscounted). Labeled. Targeted. Silenced.

Here are the others:

Dr. Joseph Mercola

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Ty and Charlene Bollinger

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

Rizza Islam

Dr. Rashid Buttar

Erin Elizabeth

Dr. Kelly Brogan

Dr. Christiane Northrup

Dr. Ben Tapper

Kevin Jenkins

Not because we committed a crime. Not because I advocated violence. But because we dared to speak about natural health, bodily sovereignty, and the right to question centralized narratives.

This moment is not just vindication for me, but for all of us—millions of Americans who were shadow-banned, censored, flagged, or shamed for refusing to toe the government line.

The SIP confirms that we were not imagining it. The censorship wasn’t accidental.

It was policy—coordinated, funded, and in some cases inspired by foreign actors.

Learn more about how free speech became redefined as terrorism in the Biden-Harris Administration: The 'Vaccine Hesitant' & 'Conspiracy Theorists' a Domestic Terrorism Threat - New Homeland Security Report Implies

⚖️ What Comes Next

This is a turning point. A line in the sand. And it demands:

Congressional investigations into how foreign governments influenced our domestic policies via ‘think tanks’ like CCDH, now on the brink of collapse

Public hearings to name the names and trace the money

Lawsuits and accountability for government officials who knowingly violated our rights

Full transparency from every agency named in the SIP

From Censorship to Sovereignty

This declassification is not the end of the story—it’s the beginning of a national reawakening. A call to reclaim our voices, our platforms, our communities, and our right to truth.

We were silenced for asking questions.

Now, we have answers—and we’re not staying silent any longer.

Learn more by watching my speech at the National Health Federation’s 70th anniversary in Texas, last month. Reclaiming Our Health Sovereignty: A Modern 1776 Moment

