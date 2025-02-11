View the GreenMedInfo.com Vaccination: All database on here.

For over a decade, GreenMedInfo has been a beacon of independent medical research, offering the world access to over 10,000 health topics and, more importantly, a database of 1,349 peer-reviewed studies that challenge the mainstream medical narrative. These studies, backed by legitimate scientific inquiry, raise critical questions about vaccine safety, efficacy, and the broader agenda behind mass vaccination campaigns falsely promoted to the world over as unequivocally, “safe and effective” - a project Mockingbird style trope arguably as deadly as any infectious agent yet discovered.

But among all the topics we cover, there is one that stands above all others—the one that global elites and their agenda absolutely do not want anyone to question: the ever-expanding, vaccination schedule.

Not vaccinations as they are marketed—life-saving, necessary, and indisputable—but vaccinations as they exist in reality: a tool not just for disease prevention, but for population control, mass disablement, and social engineering. The mere suggestion that vaccines could be linked to autism, autoimmune disorders, infertility, and neurological damage is enough to trigger a coordinated, multi-sectoral assault on free speech, and even blacker operations, of which I have been a prime target, including an almost too strange to believe NATO-coordinated, psychological operations attack I documented in detail here.

Share

The attack on those who question vaccines is not just an academic or ideological battle—it is an existential fight, backed by world governments, intelligence agencies, military operations, financial institutions, Big Tech, Big Pharma, media conglomerates, and NGOs. Their goal? To suppress dissent, discredit truth-seekers, de-platform platforms like GreenMedInfo and the now widely celebrated “disinformation dozen,” and even criminalize speech. And for what reason? Because knowledge is power, and once people are empowered with real information, they begin to make choices that challenge the carefully constructed control systems in place.

A Global Resistance: 2.36 Billion People Said No

Despite the unprecedented global campaign to enforce compliance, billions of people refused the experimental mRNA jab. As of August 12, 2024, approximately 70.6% of the global population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Given the world population of around 8 billion people, this means that approximately 2.36 billion individuals had not received any COVID-19 vaccination.

Despite propaganda, mandates, lockdowns, threats to employment, travel restrictions, and relentless psychological warfare, 2.36 billion people stood their ground—or were simply out of reach of the coercive global supply chain.

Let that number sink in. And consider that compliance with ongoing mRNA jab boosters is almost non-existent, rendering the vast majority of the world’s population ‘vaccine-hesitant’ by their definition and by the rapacious agenda of the global, subscription-model vaccine campaigns which theoretically have no end.

The breakdown exposes even deeper cracks in the system:

High-income countries largely achieved vaccination rates above 70% , demonstrating the strength of Big Pharma’s grip on Western health policies.

Low-income countries had drastically lower rates—only 22.3% of people had received even one dose by September 2022.

The very same institutions that claimed to be promoting "global health equity" failed to even distribute their experimental product evenly. Was the goal ever about saving lives—or was it about controlling populations where resistance was highest?

A Decade of Censorship and Attacks

GreenMedInfo has been at the forefront of this battle since 2013, when global regulatory bodies first set their sights on us. At the time, few understood the true scale of censorship that was coming. But we persisted, publishing peer-reviewed research, documenting scientific evidence, and making the case for informed medical freedom.

Then came the de-platforming:

Shadow-banning on social media

Search engine suppression (including Google’s digital book-burning event of 2018)

Payment processor shutdowns

Defamation campaigns and Lawfare attempts

Coordinated attempts to shut us down completely

And yet, here we stand.

Why the War on Information?

The reason the establishment has fought so viciously against platforms like GreenMedInfo is because we disrupt their most precious illusion: that the medical system exists only for the benefit of humanity. In reality, the global medical-industrial complex thrives on disease dependency. A healthy, informed, sovereign population is the greatest threat to their control.

Consider the mass-scale suppression of research on vaccine injuries, natural immunity, holistic treatments, and independent medical data. Why are people demonized, blacklisted, and even fired for simply raising concerns about vaccine safety? Why are government institutions rewriting history, burying data, and gaslighting the public?

The answer is clear: if people wake up, the entire system unravels.

The Fight for the Future

This is why platforms like GreenMedInfo must be defended at all costs. We are not just fighting for truth—we are fighting for the right to access information, to make informed choices, and to reclaim control over our bodies and futures. The war against independent media is a war against democracy itself.

The world is waking up. People now see what is at stake. The health of our children, the autonomy of future generations, and the very foundations of our freedom all depend on whether we stand strong together.

How You Can Help Keep GreenMedInfo and Health Freedom Alive…

We need your support. Consider:

✔ Becoming a GreenMedInfo member

✔ Subscribing to our free newsletter, enjoyed by people in over 200 countries

✔ Making a donation to help us continue this fight

A Global Coalition for Truth and Health

We are not alone in this battle. A global grassroots coalition is forming bringing together premier organizations such as:

✅ Global Wellness Forum

✅ World Council of Health

✅ Children’s Health Defense

✅ National Health Federation

✅ Alliance for Natural Health

✅ Stand for Health Freedom

✅ Hundreds of other grassroots organizations worldwide (contact the Global Wellness Forum and the World Council of Health to join!)

The tide is turning. 2.36 billion people have already broken free from the illusion, and billions more survived the first mRNA experiment, vowing never to be fooled again into participating in dangerous medical experiments and interventions of ANY KIND.

The time to act is now. Stand with us. Share the truth. Together, we win.